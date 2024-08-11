Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

By The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 9:46 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 9:56 am.

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway in Iowa just as a concert was about to begin, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, roughly 20 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. An outdoor concert at the venue was about to begin when shots were fired in the parking lot, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in an online press release.

The victims were identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28; and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27. Both were from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys
Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys

Canada's record performance at the Olympic Games in Paris did not happen without thorns, but athletes provided unforgettable sporting moments. Nine gold medals and 27 total medals were both records...

1h ago

Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers

Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka,...

3h ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. The all-star lineup will hit the stage...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning. Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two groups of people near Kipling Avenue and...

20m ago

