A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs

This image provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, shows artifacts which were discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of Cairo, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the trove, which includes gold pieces, bronze coins and amulets on July 25, 2024. ( Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities via AP)

By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 1:43 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country’s antiquities authority said Monday.

The artifacts include gold pieces and jewelry dating back to Egypt’s Late and Ptolemaic periods, and some items could be displayed at one of the country’s museums, said Neveine el-Arif, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

An Egyptian archaeological mission with the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered the mud-brick tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis in Damietta city in Damietta governorate, the ministry said in a statement last month.

Other items found in the area of the tombs include statues, funerary amulets and a pottery vessel containing 38 bronze coins dating back to the Ptolemaic period.

The Ptolemaic dynasty was Egypt’s last before it became part of the Roman Empire. The dynasty was founded in 305 B.C. after Alexander the Great of Macedonia took Egypt in 332 B.C. and one of his generals, Ptolemy, became Ptolemy I. Leadership was handed down through Ptolemy’s descendants and ended with Cleopatra.

Egypt exhibited artifacts from the Ptolemaic period for the first time in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in 2018, with around 300 artifacts on display.

Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press


Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

1h ago

Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

NAPANEE, Ont. — Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more...

1h ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

3h ago

