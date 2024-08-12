B.C. Securities Commission finds $13M in fraud by crypto trading platform

A Bitcoin ATM is seen in Hong Kong on May 11, 2018. A panel of the British Columbia Securities commission has found a crypto trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kin Cheung

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 2:47 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 2:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — A panel of the British Columbia Securities Commission has found a cryptocurrency trading platform and its owner lied to customers and diverted about $13 million in assets to gambling and personal accounts.

The commission says the company operating under the name ezBtc and incorporated by then-B.C. resident David Smillie told customers their bitcoins would be held in “cold storage,” a more secure method of keeping digital assets offline.

Instead, the panel found about a third of all the crypto assets that customers deposited with the platform between 2016 and 2019 were diverted to gambling sites or to Smillie’s personal accounts on other crypto trading platforms.

The commission says in a statement issued Monday that it hired a forensic data analytics firm to determine what happened to the cryptocurrency, and some of it was “quickly transferred” either to Smillie’s accounts or two gambling websites.

It says the panel found that Smillie directed the affairs of ezBtc, and by authorizing the company’s misconduct, he committed the same misconduct as the platform.

The commission says the company was dissolved in 2022 and didn’t take part in the hearing, and while Smillie didn’t attend, he was represented by a lawyer.

It says the panel will next consider what sanctions to impose, which could be monetary or bans from market participation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

