Book Review: Is the brilliant surgeon a ‘Good Sociopath?’ Chicago P.I. Annalisa Vega has her doubts

This book cover image released by Minotaur shows "All the Way Gone" by Joanna Schaffhausen. (Minotaur via AP)

By Bruce Desilva, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 11:42 am.

Professor Maura Delaney’s book, “The Good Sociopath,” is about to hit the market with a neurosurgeon, Dr. Craig Canning, as her primary example. The publisher has even put his photograph on the cover.

Canning is arrogant and lacks genuine emotions (although he’s good at faking them), but his exceptional surgical skills have saved hundreds of lives. Canning doesn’t care one whit about his patients, but he glories in his reputation as one of the best in his profession

Then a young woman plunges to her death from a balcony in an apartment building where Canning also resides. Police rule it an accident, but Maura says she isn’t so sure. If Canning was responsible, Maura’s academic career will be in ruins, so she hires newly-minted private eye Annalisa Vega, a former Chicago PD detective, to recheck the police work. So begins “All The Way Gone,” Joanna Schaffhausen’s fourth novel featuring Annalisa.

Famous for tracking down a serial murderer dubbed the Lovelorn Killer, Annalisa is skeptical of the very idea of a good sociopath. Nevertheless, it’s a widely recognized phenomenon. Most sociopaths are not criminals. High functioning ones often possess qualities — including exceptional intelligence, charisma, charm and the ability to stay calm under pressure — that help them succeed in fields such as medicine, law, politics and business.

But when Vega meets Canning, she immediately gets a “bad vibe.”

Meanwhile, Vega’s newly-discovered teenage stepdaughter, Cassidy, the product of one of her husband’s extramarital affairs, needs help with her own problem. Cassidy’s girlfriend, Naomi, will die if she doesn’t get a kidney transplant, and so far no match has been found.

The best remaining chance would be her mother, who abandoned the family when Naomi was a toddler, but no one knows where she’s gone. As it turns out, she’s a psychopath, too, with no possibility that she’s one of the good ones.

Vega juggles the two cases with the skill readers of the series have come to expect of her. The dueling plot lines are also in Schaffhausen’s wheelhouse. She possesses a doctorate in psychology and has a long-standing interest in brain development.

The author’s prose is clear and tight, and she does a fine job of moving the story along at a swift and sometimes frantic pace, piling on twists that readers are unlikely to see coming.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Bruce Desilva, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

1m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

39m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

13h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

1m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

39m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

16h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

16h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

17h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

16h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos