Bulgaria seizes heroin at a Black Sea port worth $38 million en route from Kyrgizstan

By The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 1:12 pm.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside officially declared cargo in a trailer. The drug haul’s value is estimated at 35 million euros (nearly $38 million).

The trailer had arrived at the end of July on a land route from Kyrgyzstan to the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi, from where it crossed to Burgas.

From Bulgaria, it was supposed to continue to Alexandroupolis in Greece.

The trailer, supposedly transporting cable-laying machines, raised suspicion due to its unusually long stay at the port, anti-drug unit chief Ivan Sokolov told reporters, adding that an X-ray inspection led to the discovery of the concealed heroin.

“So far, there have been no arrests, and no persons found involved in this cross-border crime,” district prosecutor Georgi Chinev said.

A conviction on drug trafficking carries up to 20 years in prison in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria, which lies on a drug route from the Middle East to Western Europe, has taken massive steps in recent years to prevent drug trafficking.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

1h ago

Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more energy efficient. Prime...

1m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

3h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

1h ago

Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more energy efficient. Prime...

1m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

18h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

18h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

18h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

18h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos