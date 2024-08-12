Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

By Michael Talbot and John Marchesan

Posted August 12, 2024 2:37 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 3:07 pm.

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer.

The video, which was exclusively shot by CityNews Toronto, showed a group of plainclothes officers trying to subdue a suspected drug dealer in an alleyway near Dundas Street East and Victoria Street Lane at around 7 p.m. on August 3.

As the officers attempt to arrest the individual, another man walks up and puts his hand on one of the officers, which is quickly swatted away.

Two of the officers then identify themselves by producing their badges. Moments later a third plainclothes officer rushes in and forcibly pushes the man to the ground. He appears to strike his head with great force.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the incident, telling CityNews that “the man was taken to hospital via EMS and diagnosed with serious injuries in hospital.”

On Monday, police confirmed that the injured man has been charged by Toronto Police.

Police wouldn’t reveal the specific charge, but the man’s wife told CityNews he was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

In response to the video, Toronto Police Association President Jon Reid told CityNews civilians should never involve themselves in police operations as it creates “unpredictability in a situation that is already tense and volatile.”

“Aside from this case, we can say that members of the public should never interfere with police operations, including physically engaging with officers. Officers do not know the motive or intent of the person interfering, nor do they know if they are armed, under the influence, etc.,” Reid said in a statement. “We understand that watching someone get arrested can be upsetting; often there is a struggle. Officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary but are lawfully entitled to use the force that is required to render a situation safe for all involved, including themselves. “

Alok Mukherjee, the former chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, said that based on what he saw in the video there are “serious reasons” to be concerned about the actions taken by the undercover officer.

“There are several officers there, but it’s the action of one that is the most disturbing and concerning,” he tells CityNews. “It constitutes an unprovoked violent assault. There’s no two ways about it in my mind.”

Regardless of the outcome of the SIU investigation, Mukherjee says Police Chief Myron Demkiw can further investigate the incident and proceed with charges under the Police Services Act.

