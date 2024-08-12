Musk’s interview with Trump marred by technical glitches

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8, 2022, left, and Elon Musk in Wilmington, Del., July 12, 2021. (AP Photo)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 8:55 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 9:26 pm.

Elon Musk’s much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on X’s Spaces platform.

Eighteen minutes into an interview that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack (DDOS), which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in reports of X being inaccessible to users starting before the interview but it could not be immediately verified whether this was due to a malicious attack. The rest of X appeared to be operating normally, and X users questioned whether there was a DDOS attack or if the Spaces event was just overwhelmed with people trying to listen in.

At 8:42 p.m., the interview finally began.

X has suffered a host of technical issues since Musk took over the company. He has fired, laid off or driven out most of its staff — including engineers tasked with keeping the site running.

Trump had previously mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when his primary campaign launched with a May 2023 interview on X that was marred by glitches.

“Wow! The DeSantis TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!” Trump wrote on May, 2023, on his Truth Social network. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”

The DeSantis event started with technical problems that Musk said were due to straining servers because so many people were trying to listen in. More than 20 minutes passed beyond the scheduled start time with users getting kicked off, hearing microphone feedback and hold music and dealing with other technical problems.

DeSantis dropped out of the race after a disappointing finish in Iowa’s kickoff caucuses.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a major change to their captaincy. Star forward Auston Matthews will replace veteran John Tavares in the role, Sportsnet can confirm. The 26-year-old will be...

1h ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

6h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

5h ago

New report highlights burnout of Ontario hospital staff amid employee shortages
New report highlights burnout of Ontario hospital staff amid employee shortages

A new report released by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is once again shedding light on how hospital staff are feeling burned out as a result of understaffing. The union is calling on...

2h ago

