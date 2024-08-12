An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters.

OPP officers in Orillia were called to OPP Central Region Headquarters at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 following reports of an unconscious male in the parking lot.

Authorities located a man sleeping behind the wheel with several open alcohol containers throughout the vehicle. OPP said the accused was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment.

On Monday, police said 18-year-old Patrick McGinely of Etobicoke is facing multiple charges, including adult operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs) and adult forgery, among other offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in September. OPP said the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.