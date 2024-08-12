Family calls for transparency after heatstroke death of Baltimore trash collector

Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing the family of Ronald Silver II, who was a solid waste worker for the Baltimore Department of Public Works that died due to heat exhaustion while on the job, speaks to media during a press conference, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By Lea Skene, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 2:42 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 2:57 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Baltimore man who died of heatstroke while collecting trash for the city’s public works agency is demanding increased transparency from local officials following his death.

The relatives held a news conference Monday and called on the Baltimore City Council to conduct a series of investigative hearings and shed light on how the otherwise healthy Ronald Silver II succumbed to heat-related illness at work.

“Ronnie Silver’s death is an absolutely preventable tragedy. It should never have happened,” said Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing the family. “And it was only because of a failure to respect the basic dignity and humanity of a trashman that this family had to hold funeral services for Ronnie Silver II on Friday.”

A copy of Silver’s offer letter from the Baltimore Department of Public Works shows he started the job last fall and was making about $18 an hour. Vignarajah said the letter was a source of pride for Silver, who was working to help support his five children and fiancée.

Silver, 36, died Aug. 2 as temperatures in the Baltimore area climbed to about 100 degrees (38 Celsius) and city officials issued a Code Red heat advisory. Local media outlets reported that Silver rang the doorbell of a northeast Baltimore resident that afternoon asking for help. The person who answered the door called 911 on his behalf.

Department of Public Works officials have declined to answer questions about the events leading up to Silver’s death, including whether supervisors were notified about his condition earlier in the shift.

Critics say it was a tragic result of longstanding problems within the agency, including an abusive culture perpetuated by supervisors and a lack of concern for basic health and safety measures. Earlier this summer, the city’s inspector general released a report saying that some agency employees — including at the solid waste yard where Silver reported to work — didn’t have adequate access to water, ice, air conditioning and fans to help them complete their trash cleanup routes in intense summer heat.

In response to those findings, agency leaders promised to address the issue by properly maintaining ice machines, repairing broken air conditioners in their trash trucks, handing out Gatorade and giving employees an alternative to their traditional uniforms on hot days, among other changes.

The agency also announced last week that it would provide employees with mandatory heat safety training, including “recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and related illnesses.”

Vignarajah called those efforts “a day late and a dollar short.” He said the Silver family hopes their loss will be a catalyst for change and “the reason that this never happens again,” especially as record-shattering heat waves are becoming increasingly common worldwide.

“We will not let the world forget Ronald Silver II,” his aunt Renee Meredith said during the news conference. “Ronnie, we miss you and love you. And by the time we’re done, every worker will be safer because of the mark you have left.”

Lea Skene, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

19m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

3h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

19m ago

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence was targeted with gunfire for the second time in as many months.

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

19m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

3h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

19m ago

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence was targeted with gunfire for the second time in as many months.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

19h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

20h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

20h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

20h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos