Federal officials investigating natural gas explosion in Maryland that killed 2

Crew workers remove the debris after a house exploded in the Bel Air, Md. neighborhood on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 2:19 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 2:27 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board, which has jurisdiction over pipelines, is investigating a natural gas explosion at a home in Bel Air, Maryland, that killed two people, the agency said Monday.

Meanwhile, state officials have identified the two people who died, and the state fire marshal’s office said they are focusing on accidental causes because there is no evidence of criminal activity.

Ray Corkran Jr., the 73-year-old homeowner, died in the Sunday morning explosion, officials said. Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a 35-year-old contracted utility employee with Baltimore Gas and Electric, also died, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Jennifer Gabris, an NTSB spokesperson, confirmed that NTSB pipeline investigators were on the scene Monday in Bel Air, a town about about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore.

Deputy state fire marshals and agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have concluded their on-scene investigation and turned the scene over to insurance representatives, the fire marshal’s office said.

“Crews have already begun cleaning up the copious debris strewn throughout the neighborhood, and restoration companies are beginning to make repairs to nearby homes,” the fire marshal’s office said in a news release Monday.

Investigators will now focus on reviewing the evidence and data they collected on Sunday, the fire marshal’s office said. That includes gas and electrical piping, interviews, video surveillance and data from BGE.

“While the explosion remains under investigation, there is no evidence of criminal activity, and they will continue to focus on accidental causes,” the fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters were called to the area around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gas leak and an outdoor odor of gas. As firefighters were approaching, they began receiving calls that the house had exploded.

Two utility workers were in the area to work on a reported electrical issue at the time.

A woman in a house next door was treated for injuries on the scene.

Neighbors in the vicinity reported a variety of damage to their homes from the explosion. Twelve families were displaced.

“Our hearts are broken for the two victims and their families. Our team of highly qualified investigators and our partners at ATF are dedicated to providing an answer that will lead to safer communities,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “A tragedy of this size is heart-wrenching for Maryland.”

More than 60 first responders came to the scene from multiple agencies.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

20m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

3h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

19m ago

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence was targeted with gunfire for the second time in as many months.

1h ago

