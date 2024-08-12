Federal prosecutors charge ex-Los Angeles County deputies in sham raid and $37M extortion

By John Antczak, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 5:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and two former foreign military officials have been charged with threatening a Chinese national and his family with violence and deportation during a sham raid at his Orange County home five years ago, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The four men also demanded $37 million and the rights to the man’s business, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. Authorities have not released the businessman’s name.

The men were arraigned Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion, attempted extortion, conspiracy against rights, and deprivation of rights under color of law. All pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the group drove to the victim’s house in Irvine on June 17, 2019, and forced him, his wife and their two children into a room for hours, took their phones, and threatened to deport him unless he complied with their demands. Authorities said the man is a legal permanent resident.

The men slammed the businessman against a wall and choked him, prosecutors said. Fearing for his and his family’s safety, he signed documents relinquishing his multimillion-dollar interest in Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based company that makes rubber chemicals.

Federal prosecutors said the man’s business partner, a Chinese woman who was not indicted, financed the bogus raid. The two had been embroiled in legal disputes over the company in the United States and China for more than a decade, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said one of the men charged, Steven Arthur Lankford — who retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2020 — searched for information on the victim in a national database using a terminal at the sheriff’s department. They said Lankford, 68, drove the other three men to the victim’s house in an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle, flashed his badge and identified himself as a police officer.

It was not immediately clear if Lankford has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The Associated Press left a message Monday at a telephone number listed for Lankford, but he did not respond.

Federal prosecutors also charged Glen Louis Cozart, 63, of Upland, who also used to be a sheriff’s deputy. The AP left a phone message for Cozart, but he didn’t immediately respond.

Lankford was hired by Cozart, who in turn was hired by Max Samuel Bennett Turbett, a 39-year-old U.K. citizen and former member of the British military who also faces charges. Prosecutors said Turbett was hired by the Chinese businesswoman who financed the bogus raid.

Matthew Phillip Hart, 41, an Australian citizen and former member of the Australian military, is also charged in the case.

“It is critical that we hold public officials, including law enforcement officers, to the same standards as the rest of us,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “It is unacceptable and a serious civil rights violation for a sworn police officer to take the law into his own hands and abuse the authority of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

If convicted, the four men could each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

John Antczak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

3h ago

Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting
Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

22m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

3h ago

Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting
Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

22h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

23h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

23h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

23h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos