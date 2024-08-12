Full time physical education teacher and coach is making a difference in his community

Roman Kula has been a sports coach and teacher for the last 30+ years, currently teaching Phys Ed at Runnymeade Public School.

Roman has three children and also coaches with the North Toronto Baseball Association. He’s our community ambassador this week.

Roman Kula – Community Ambassador

