Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

In an Oct. 25, 2010 photo, a Goodyear tire is displayed in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 12:20 pm.

NAPANEE, Ont. — Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more energy efficient.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford were on hand for an announcement Monday at the factory in Napanee, and the project is getting financial support from both levels of government.

Goodyear is set to receive up to $44.3 million from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund and $20 million through the provincial Invest Ontario.

The project is expected to create 200 new jobs by 2027.

It should also get the plant to net-zero emissions by 2040.

Trudeau says Goodyear’s announcement is another vote of confidence in Canada’s auto sector workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

5m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

43m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

13h ago

Top Stories

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

5m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

43m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

16h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

16h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

17h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

16h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos