ICC prosecutors are monitoring Venezuela, where security forces are cracking down on dissent

Family members of those detained amid a government crackdown on protestors participate in a vigil in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The candles read in Spanish: "Freedom and peace." (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 5:52 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 5:56 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court prosecutors said Monday that they are “actively monitoring” events in Venezuela, where security forces have launched a crackdown on the opposition in the aftermath of the nation’s disputed presidential election.

Forces loyal to President Nicolás Maduro have rounded up more than 2,000 people for demonstrating against the president or casting doubt on his claims that he won a third term in the July 28 election despite strong evidence he lost the vote by a more than two-to-one margin.

In a written statement to reporters, the office of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said it is “actively monitoring the present events and has received multiple reports of instances of violence and other allegations following the presidential election of 28 July in Venezuela.”

The statement said that Khan’s office has “engaged with the Government of Venezuela at the highest-level to underline the importance of ensuring that the rule of law is adhered to in the present moment and emphasize that all persons must be protected from violations that may constitute Rome Statute crimes.”

The Rome Statute is the court’s founding treaty and outlines the crimes over which it has jurisdiction.

Maduro has called on Venezuelans to denounce election doubters via a government-run app originally created to report power outages. He also said the government was refurbishing two gang-dominated prisons to accommodate an expected surge in jailing of opponents.

“There will be no mercy,” Maduro said on state TV.

The ICC has an ongoing investigation into violence that followed Venezuela’s 2017 election but has so far not sought any arrest warrants.

Khan, announced in late 2021 that he was opening the investigation after a lengthy preliminary probe and an official referral — a request to investigate — in 2018 by Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru.

His office said Monday that “those investigations are continuing with focus.” It highlighted an online portal where potential evidence can be filed.

“Should any individual or organization have information that may be relevant to this ongoing investigation, we would welcome you to submit this,” the prosecution statement said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Venezuela at https://apnews.com/hub/venezuela

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

7h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

8h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

49m ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

7h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

8h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

49m ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

10h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

10h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

10h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

More Videos