Indonesian leader holds first cabinet meeting in unfinished future capital

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, talks to journalists companied by Indonesian Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto, right, in the new capital city Nusantara in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia, Monday, Aug.12, 2024. (Muchlis Jr/Indonesian President Palace via AP)

By Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 4:46 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 4:56 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo held his first cabinet meeting in the future capital of Nusantara, amid miles of construction sites and doubts about the sustainability of the ambitious mega project.

Widodo began working from the city two weeks ago, using an office inside the construction site of the massive new palace in the form of the mythical eagle-shaped Garuda, the symbol of the country. The city is set to hold its first Indonesian Independence Day celebration in less than a week.

Appearing with his successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto, in front of the palace, Widodo insisted that the controversial $33 billion construction effort will be worth it.

“The Nusantara capital is a canvas that carves the future. Not all countries have the opportunity and the ability to build their capital city starting from zero,” Widodo said.

Subianto vowed that his administration will continue work on the new city after it takes office on Oct. 20.

“We will definitely finish it, although the outline plan is dozens of years long, like other capital cities also took a very long time. We should not force it, but I am optimistic that in five years I think it will function very well,” Subianto said.

Monday also saw groundbreaking ceremonies for the vice presidential palace, as well as a number of privately funded buildings.

The government expects to pay only 20% of the planned $33 billion budget, relied heavily on private sector investment to build key infrastructure and public facilities.

In a bid to lure investment, earlier this month Widodo granted investors in the new capital incentives, including land rights of up to 190 years.

Construction of the new city began in mid-2022, after Widodo announced a plan to relocate the capital from Jakarta. The metropolis suffers from pollution and congestion, is prone to earthquakes, and is rapidly sinking.

Officials say it will be a futuristic green city centered around forests and parks that utilizes renewable energy sources and smart waste management, spread over an area of about 1000 square miles (2,600 square kilometers).

“Cool air, clean air, as we dream of that we want a green capital city, be it its energy, electric vehicles, environment, air and everything,” Widodo told reporters.

But the project, which is using land carved out of Borneo’s jungle, has been dogged by criticism from environmentalists and Indigenous communities, who say it degrades the environment, further shrinks the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans, and displaces Indigenous people who rely on the land for their livelihoods.

Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

7h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

8h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

54m ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

7h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

8h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

54m ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

10h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

10h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

11h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

More Videos