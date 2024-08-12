Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 1

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 2:26 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 2:42 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday for a minivan explosion in the Afghan capital that killed at least one person.

The militant group said in a statement that it had detonated an explosive device on Sunday targeting carrying members of the Shiite minority community, killing and wounding about 13 people.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed Monday that a bomb had exploded in western part of Kabul city, killing one civilian and wounding eleven.

He added that the explosion happened in the Dushti Barachi neighborhood, and that a police investigation is underway.

The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan. The group has carried out major assaults on schools, hospitals and mosques. It has also attacked other Shiite areas across the country

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and other troops withdrew. IS militants have struck in Kabul and other parts of the country.

The Associated Press

