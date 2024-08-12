Jasper evacuees to get information on phased re-entry of town today

Details about when and how evacuated residents of Jasper will be allowed to return to their homes nearly three weeks after a wildfire forced them to flee will be announced today. A devastated residential neighbourhood in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 4:12 am.

HINTON, Alta. — Details about when and how evacuated residents of Jasper will be allowed to return to their homes nearly three weeks after a wildfire forced them to flee will be announced today.

Parks Canada says Unified Incident Command will hold a virtual media briefing this morning to provide information on the phased re-entry into the town of Jasper.

On Saturday, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said the date when people will be permitted back into the town would come Monday.

Ireland said the dedicated work of the fire incident management team meant plans to re-enter the town safely were moving faster than expected.

About 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park and 5,000 town residents were forced out last month due to fires, and flames destroyed one-third of the town’s buildings.

Parks Canada said over the weekend that 80 per cent of the northwest perimeter of the out-of-control wildfire that’s been threatening the town has been contained.

“Further risks to the Municipality of Jasper have been significantly reduced thanks to the hard work and dedication of amazing firefighters and other fire specialists from around the country,” the agency said in a news release on the weekend.

Officials have said key infrastructure in the town, including schools and the water treatment plant, was spared.

Parks Canada noted over the weekend that activity in the town was ramping up in preparation for the return of residents, including work to reconnect essential services to gas, water and electricity.

It also said information sessions were being planned to help residents navigate some logistical challenges following their return.

Bus tours of the town for evacuees, which began last week, are continuing this week. Authorities warn, however, the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate and the buses will only proceed if conditions allow.

The Alberta government said there were 115 wildfires burning across Alberta in the province’s Forest Protection Area on Sunday. Thirteen were classified as out of control, 37 are being held and 65 are under control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

5h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

6h ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

5h ago

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony
PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony

The 2024 Olympic games in Paris ended with an elaborate star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

5h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

6h ago

1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

5h ago

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony
PHOTOS: Tom Cruise headlines elaborate 2024 Paris Olympic closing ceremony

The 2024 Olympic games in Paris ended with an elaborate star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

8h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

9h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

9h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

More Videos