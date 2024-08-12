WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Markham shooting
York Regional Police say an investigation is ongoing after a home was the target of a second shooting in Markham. Photo: YRP/YouTube

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 12, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 12:16 pm.

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence was targeted with gunfire for the second time in as many months.

YRP officers were called to a home in the Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive area just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, multiple shell casings were found in front of the residence.

WATCH

Video surveillance shows the driver of a dark-coloured vehicle pulling up in front of the home, located in a cul-de-sac. One suspect opens fire, shooting multiple rounds and striking one of the homeowner’s vehicles. The driver then quickly speeds away.

YRP said the home was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

The other targeted shooting happened on July 18 at the same Markham residence. In that incident, the driver of a four-door white sedan approaches the home at around 3:40 a.m., and a suspect is seen firing several shots before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

Three days later, on July 21, police were called to the same address at around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire. A video shows a grey SUV in the area before a suspect approaches a parked car in the driveway on foot and pours a flammable liquid on it before setting it on fire.

Investigators believe all incidents are linked. YRP is urging anyone with additional information or video footage to come forward.

With files from Meredith Bond of CityNews

Top Stories

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

40m ago

Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

NAPANEE, Ont. — Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more...

6m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

13h ago

