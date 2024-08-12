Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence was targeted with gunfire for the second time in as many months.

YRP officers were called to a home in the Windfields Road and Beckenridge Drive area just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, multiple shell casings were found in front of the residence.

WATCH

Video surveillance shows the driver of a dark-coloured vehicle pulling up in front of the home, located in a cul-de-sac. One suspect opens fire, shooting multiple rounds and striking one of the homeowner’s vehicles. The driver then quickly speeds away.

YRP said the home was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

The other targeted shooting happened on July 18 at the same Markham residence. In that incident, the driver of a four-door white sedan approaches the home at around 3:40 a.m., and a suspect is seen firing several shots before fleeing the area. No one was injured.

Three days later, on July 21, police were called to the same address at around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire. A video shows a grey SUV in the area before a suspect approaches a parked car in the driveway on foot and pours a flammable liquid on it before setting it on fire.

Investigators believe all incidents are linked. YRP is urging anyone with additional information or video footage to come forward.

With files from Meredith Bond of CityNews