Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

The “suspicious” disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police’s Homicide Unit.

Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024, when she left her home in the Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue area.

She spoke to family at 11 a.m. but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

While investigating her disappearance, police say they located her vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV, in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue area on Friday afternoon. (A photo of that model vehicle is below)

“Police and MUI’s family are concerned for her well-being,” a police release states. “This is out of character for her and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious.”

Mui is described as Chinese, five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair.

York police note that the Homicide Unit investigates all disappearances that are deemed suspicious.