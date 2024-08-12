Scotiabank signs agreement to buy 14.9 per cent stake in KeyCorp

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 6:56 am.

TORONTO — Scotiabank has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp.

The Canadian bank will pay a total of about US$2.8 billion for a 14.9 per cent take in the company in two stages.

Under the agreement, Scotiabank will acquire its stake through the issuance of a total of 163 million KeyCorp common shares in two tranches at a price of US$17.17 per share.

The banks say Scotiabank will make an initial investment of US$800 million for a 4.9 per cent stake that is expected to close in its fourth quarter, subject to clearances and regulatory approvals.

The deal will be followed by an additional investment of US$2 billion for a 10 per cent stake that is expected to close in fiscal 2025.

KeyCorp operates in 15 states, with about 1,000 branches offering commercial and retail banking and investment advice and services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

8h ago

Man injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday morning. Toronto Police Services (TPS) said officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area...

38m ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

2h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

9h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

8h ago

Man injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday morning. Toronto Police Services (TPS) said officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area...

38m ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

2h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

11h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

12h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

12h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

12h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos