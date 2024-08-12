Southbound DVP closed for police investigation at Don Mills

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2024 11:36 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 11:38 pm.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed for a police investigation at Don Mills Road.

Police were called to the scene at Leaside Bridge and the DVP just after 10:30 p.m.

It’s unknown what has led to the police investigation.

Officers say to expect delays and have not said when the lanes are expected to reopen.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS STORY!
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

9h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

8h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a major change to their captaincy. Star forward Auston Matthews will replace veteran John Tavares in the role, Sportsnet can confirm. The 26-year-old will be...

4h ago

11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated: Toronto Zoo
11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated: Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo says one of its moose has been euthanized after its health deteriorated over several months.

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

9h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

8h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews to take over captaincy from John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a major change to their captaincy. Star forward Auston Matthews will replace veteran John Tavares in the role, Sportsnet can confirm. The 26-year-old will be...

4h ago

11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated: Toronto Zoo
11-year-old moose euthanized after health deteriorated: Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo says one of its moose has been euthanized after its health deteriorated over several months.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

6h ago

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.
3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.
2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.
More Videos