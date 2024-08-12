Southbound DVP closed for police investigation at Don Mills
Posted August 12, 2024 11:36 pm.
Last Updated August 12, 2024 11:38 pm.
The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed for a police investigation at Don Mills Road.
Police were called to the scene at Leaside Bridge and the DVP just after 10:30 p.m.
It’s unknown what has led to the police investigation.
Officers say to expect delays and have not said when the lanes are expected to reopen.CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS STORY!