Sun Life reports net income of $646 million in second quarter

The Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 6, 2015. Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income slipped in the second quarter on a restructuring charge while its adjusted net income rose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income slipped in the second quarter on a restructuring charge while its adjusted net income rose.

The insurer says it had a net income of $646 million, down two per cent from the same quarter last year, as it took a $138 million restructuring charge related to efforts to improve productivity and drive earnings growth.

The company says its adjusted or underlying net income was an even $1 billion, up from $920 million last year.

It says the increased earnings reflected growth in Canada and Asia, while the U.S. division saw a small pullback in income related to Medicaid redeterminations in the dental program.

The company says its assets under management stood at $1.47 trillion at quarter end, up $98 billion or seven per cent from last year.

It says its underlying return on equity was 18.1 per cent, up from 17.7 per cent last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

3h ago

Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting
Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

17m ago

