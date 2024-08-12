Tourmaline signs deal to buy Crew Energy, raises quarterly base dividend

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 8:42 am.

CALGARY — Tourmaline Oil Corp. has signed a deal to buy natural gas producer Crew Energy Inc. in an agreement valued at $1.3 billion, including debt.

Under the plan, Crew shareholders will receive 0.114802 of a Tourmaline Share in exchange for each Crew Share held.

Crew holds assets in the B.C. Montney region.

The deal is expected to close in early October, subject to customary closing conditions, including court, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Tourmaline also announced that its board has approved an increase in its quarterly base dividend effective for the third quarter.

The company says it will now pay a base quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, up from 33 cents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOU, TSX:CR)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

10h ago

Man injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday morning. Toronto Police Services (TPS) said officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area...

1h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

3h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

11h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

10h ago

Man injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday morning. Toronto Police Services (TPS) said officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area...

1h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

3h ago

Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates its 50th anniversary.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

13h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

13h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

14h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

13h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos