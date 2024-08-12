U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they killed 18 pro-government gunmen in rare attack in eastern Syria

By Hogir Al Abdo, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 10:12 am.

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters carried out a rare attack Monday in eastern Syria, striking at three posts manned by pro-government gunmen and claiming that they killed 18 of them in a major escalation near the border with Iraq.

The renewed clashes in Syria’s eastern oil-rich province of Deir el-Zour came amid high tensions in the region following last month’s killings of a top commander of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Beirut and the political leader of the Palestinian Hamas group in Iran. Israel was blamed for both attacks, and Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate.

The Syrian government, which is backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed for years to liberate eastern Syria from U.S. forces who have been deployed in the area since 2015 to help fight the Islamic State group.

Monday’s attack by members of the Arab-led Deir el-Zour Military Council — part of the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces — came days after clashes and shelling between the SDF and pro-government gunmen left more than a dozen people dead.

The Deir el-Zour Military Council said the new attack was in retaliation for government forces’ shelling the villages of Dahla and Jdaidet Bakkara last week that left at least 11 civilians dead. The group said it attacked the area where the shelling was launched.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said nine pro-government fighters were killed in the attack.

The clashes in eastern Syria are the worst in nearly a year.

Since 2017, the east bank of the Euphrates river in Deir el-Zour has been controlled by the SDF and the area is where hundreds of U.S. troops are based. The river’s west bank has been controlled by Syrian government forces and Iran-backed fighters.

Eastern Syria is important to both sides. The SDF and U.S. troops control oil fields on the east bank, while the west bank is vital for Tehran as the main land corridor from Iran to the Mediterranean passes through it.

___

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Hogir Al Abdo, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

11h ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

21m ago

Man injured in Scarborough stabbing
Man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A man has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday morning. Toronto Police Services (TPS) said officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue area...

2h ago

Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council
Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

The mayor of a southern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views,...

5h ago

