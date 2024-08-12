Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

Police are looking for a 2013 black Ford F-150 believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Vaughan.
Police are looking for a 2013 black Ford F-150 believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Vaughan. HANDOUT/York Regional Police.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 12, 2024 6:09 pm.

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Islington and Kiloran Avenues for reports of shots fired on Friday around 2 p.m.

A man was located on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Jorge-Ivan Navas, 57, of Vaughan. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Police are now looking for a 2013 black Ford F-150 that is believed to be involved. The vehicle has been reported stolen and has not been located. The license plate is BK15799.

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area of the shooting between August 8 and 9 to contact police.

