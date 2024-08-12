What is the bargaining impasse between railways and workers actually about?

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 11:56 am.

MONTREAL — The country’s two main railways remain at loggerheads with their workers over scheduling, safety or salaries — depending on who you ask — as the clock ticks down on contract negotiations.

On Friday, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. warned they will lock out employees on Aug. 22 unless they can reach deals with their workers, lending new weight to the threat of a work stoppage that could snarl supply chains countrywide.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents some 9,300 workers, says CPKC wants to “gut the collective agreement of all safety-critical fatigue provisions.”

Meanwhile, it says CN has targeted fewer points linked to fatigue, but has also proposed what the union calls a “forced relocation scheme” that would see some employees move to far-flung locations for several months at a time to fill labour gaps.

However, CPKC says its latest contract offer is aimed to ease scheduling concerns and boost wages, while CN says one of its two proposals would ensure predictable schedules with planned consecutive days off and better compensation. Both note their offers comply with recently tightened safety regulations.

In a ruling last Friday, the national labour tribunal ordered a 13-day cooling-off period as part of a pair of decisions that deemed rail services non-essential, opening the door to a full-fledged work stoppage as early as next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CP)

The Canadian Press

WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting
WATCH: Video shows Markham home targeted in shooting

Warning: This article contains a video of gun violence that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating after the same Markham residence...

7m ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family members at around 9:30...

0m ago

Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires

NAPANEE, Ont. — Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more...

3m ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired found asleep in OPP headquarters parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

1h ago

