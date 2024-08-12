Zambia and Congo will discuss a border dispute that affects the flow of minerals like cobalt

By Jacob Zimba, The Associated Press

Posted August 12, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 2:56 pm.

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s commerce minister flew to neighboring Congo on Monday for talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the countries that led to Zambia closing their border.

Commerce, trade and industry minister Chipoka Mulenga was due to meet Congolese officials in the city of Lubumbashi near the border.

Zambia announced on Sunday it had closed its border with its northern neighbor after Congo imposed a ban on the import of soft drinks and beer from Zambia. That resulted in protests by Congolese truckers near the border town of Kasumbalesa. Zambian business groups also criticized the ban.

The Zambian Association of Manufacturers said it could set a “dangerous precedent for future trade relations.”

Zambia’s decision to shut its border threatens Congo’s ability to export its minerals. Landlocked Congo has huge gold, copper and cobalt reserves in its mineral-rich east. Much of it passes through Zambia on its way to the coast for shipping.

Congo is by far the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, which is in high demand and used in batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and computers.

Zambia is also a key gateway for Congo’s imports.

Congo’s trade ministry said it had not received a formal complaint from Zambia before the border was closed and questioned the move. It said it hoped the talks in Lubumbashi would result in “a lasting solution.”

