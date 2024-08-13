1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation between two men.

One male in his 50s was found with stab wound and taken to hospital by emergency run.

Another male was arrested on the scene.

No further details have been released.