B.C. fruit group files for creditor protection after crop losses, ‘liquidity crisis’

A group that had provided storage and packing services for British Columbia fruit growers has filed for creditor protection after receiving a bank repayment notice. A man rides a bicycle on a road at an orchard at sunset in Osoyoos, B.C., on Sunday May 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 1:26 pm.

A group that had provided storage and packing services for British Columbia fruit growers for almost 90 years has filed for creditor protection after receiving a bank repayment notice.

A statement from the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative issued Monday says the decision to file for creditor protection stems from the group’s “liquidity crisis,” with stone fruit crops damaged by weather identified as “the final tipping point” in a series of factors.

The co-operative announced last month that it was shutting down due to “extremely low” estimated fruit volumes, and “difficult market and financial conditions.”

It says the group received a notice from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada last Tuesday demanding repayment of debt, then filed for creditor protection in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday in an effort to “maximize recovery for all stakeholders.”

A hearing is scheduled in Vancouver on Tuesday, and the group says it’s seeking a stay of all proceedings against the co-operative for 10 days, the appointment of a monitor, approval of interim financing, and the scheduling of a subsequent hearing.

Premier David Eby and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis are also set to provide an update about supports for fruit growers at a news conference in Penticton.

Weather this winter wiped out almost all of B.C.’s peaches, apricots and nectarines for the year and severely damaged cherry orchards.

In mid-January, the Interior saw several days of frigid temperatures that killed off active buds in trees that had only just begun to recover from the 2021 heat dome and had gone through a harsh winter in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Four people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

37m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

3h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday

A father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto are due back in court on Thursday. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were...

updated

20m ago

