Canada’s foreign worker program ‘breeding ground’ for modern slavery: report

OTTAWA — A recently released international report says Canada’s temporary foreign worker program is a “breeding ground” for contemporary slavery.

The final report by a United Nations special rapporteur who visited Canada last year says a power imbalance prevents workers from exercising their rights.

Workers’ status is dependent on a closed work permit that is specific to an employer, and if individuals are fired, they may be deported from Canada.

The report says workers are subject to a wide range of abuses and aren’t always aware of their rights.

It adds they also have difficulty accessing health care, and in some cases have been prevented by the employer from seeking treatment.

The number of permits under the program increased 88 per cent from 2019 to 2023, though Ottawa recently indicated it plans to reduce the number of such workers in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press