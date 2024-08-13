Filipino gymnast who won 2 Olympic golds in Paris gets hero’s welcome and free buffets for life

Filipino gymnast Carlo Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, arrives in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 8:50 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 9:26 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, flew home to a hero’s welcome Tuesday with a planned national tribute by the president and donors pledging more than $1 million worth of cash and gifts, including a resort house and free lunch buffets for life.

The 24-year-old’s wins in the men’s floor exercise and vault were the largest victory ever by a Filipino athlete since the Philippines joined the Games a century ago. Two Filipino boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, won bronze medals in women’s boxing in Paris.

The euphoria over Yulo’s wins has provided a respite for a nation long ridden with poverty, deep divisions and conflicts.

“Filipinos all over the world stood united, cheering and rooting for you,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said after Yulo, fondly called Caloy by friends, captured his second Olympic gold. “No words can express how proud we are of you, Caloy. You have achieved GOLD for the Philippines, not once, but twice!”

Arriving in Manila, Yulo and the other Filipino athletes who participated in the Olympics were welcomed by flag-waving admirers who yelled his name, reached out for handshakes and took selfies. The athletes were met by their families before proceeding to the Malacanang palace, where Marcos would honor them with medals and cash gifts, officials said.

Cash and gifts pledged by the government, business tycoons and leading Philippine corporations for Yulo, including a condominium unit and a resort house south of Manila, would amount to more than 58 million pesos ($1 million). Prominent companies offered free pizzas, ice cream and lunch and dinner buffets for life.

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who rose to global fame for winning titles in eight different weight classes and for his rags-to-riches life story, promised to reward Yulo with an unspecified amount of cash.

A celebratory parade for Yulo and the other athletes on Wednesday along Manila’s main streets is expected to draw thousands of people. It will pass near a poor community where he grew up and first trained in gymnastics with his siblings in a public gym, where a coach first noticed the impressive skills of the then-7-year-old.

“I’ll welcome him with a hug and we’ll jump together in joy,” Rodrigo Frisco, a 74-year-old relative, told The Associated Press in the neighborhood where the gold medalist has become a poster boy for hope. “Who would believe that these narrow alleys and small houses would produce a champion?”

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz clinched the first-ever Olympic gold for the Philippines in Tokyo in 2021.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

37m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

1m ago

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

37m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.

15h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

15h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

15h ago

2:26
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery

A group of artists and developers have partnered to turn a Toronto house set for demolition into a one-of-a kind temporary art gallery. Audra Brown with a tour through the wall-to-wall murals covering both the outside and inside of the house.

15h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

15h ago

More Videos