THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Fixing Canada: How do we create world-class transit?

Toronto subway
A subway station in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 13, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 6:56 am.

Today, we’re talking about transportation, a system that you only notice when it breaks down and your 20-minute commute turns into an hour.

Reece Martin is the creator of the RM Transit YouTube channel and substack.

“I think we look to countries that aren’t very successful with public transit, just because we have the same language and we have this cultural affinity, and that really blocks us from being able to find a successful path forward,” said Martin. 

Is Canada’s transit — both public networks inside of cities and larger routes between them—truly as bad as it sometimes seems? And how could we do better?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the...

13m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

17h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

16h ago

