Fixing Canada: How do we create world-class transit?

Today, we’re talking about transportation, a system that you only notice when it breaks down and your 20-minute commute turns into an hour.

Reece Martin is the creator of the RM Transit YouTube channel and substack.

“I think we look to countries that aren’t very successful with public transit, just because we have the same language and we have this cultural affinity, and that really blocks us from being able to find a successful path forward,” said Martin.

Is Canada’s transit — both public networks inside of cities and larger routes between them—truly as bad as it sometimes seems? And how could we do better?

