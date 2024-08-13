Guatemala police arrest member of President Bernardo Arévalo’s administration

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 8:16 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 8:26 pm.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s police arrested a member of President Bernardo Arévalo’s administration Tuesday for alleged campaign finance violations amid a months-long pursuit of his political party by federal prosecutors.

Ligia Hernández, head of the government’s victims’ advocacy agency and a former lawmaker for the Seed Movement Party, said in a video posted to the social platform X that prosecutors had issued an order for her arrest.

Prosecutors said later in a statement that Hernández faced a charge that roughly translates to not reporting funds used in a political campaign.

Arévalo’s administration did not immediately comment on her arrest.

“This desperate attack represents nothing more than the perverse desire to silence, oppress, extinguish any attempt to recover our country,” Hernández said in her video.

Chief prosecutor Consuelo Porras has investigated Arévalo’s party alleging wrongdoing in the gathering of signatures required for its formation. The effort did not succeed in derailing Arévalo’s inauguration, but has dogged his administration.

Critics, as well as Arévalo, have dismissed the investigation as politically motivated and a last-ditch attempt by Guatemala’s powerful and corrupt to protect themselves from Arévalo’s campaign promise to restart the fight against corruption.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

6h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

6h ago

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.
2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos