Hudbay reports Q2 loss, revenue up from year ago, lowers cash cost guidance

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — Hudbay Minerals Inc. reported a net loss attributable to owners of US$16.6 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose by more than 35 per cent compared with a year ago.

The mining company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to five cents per share for the quarter ended June 30. The result compared with a loss of US$14.9 million or five cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$425.5 million, up from $312.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Hudbay says it profit attributable to owners amounted to US$100,000 or zero cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$18.3 million or seven cents per share in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook for the year, Hudbay lowered its cash cost guidance for copper to a range of 90 cents US to US$1.10 per pound compared with earlier expectations for between US$1.05 and US$1.25 per pound.

The company says the improvement was the result of meaningful exposure to gold byproduct credits and continued strong cost control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBM)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

38m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2m ago

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

38m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.

15h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

15h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

15h ago

2:26
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery

A group of artists and developers have partnered to turn a Toronto house set for demolition into a one-of-a kind temporary art gallery. Audra Brown with a tour through the wall-to-wall murals covering both the outside and inside of the house.

15h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

15h ago

More Videos