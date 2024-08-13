In Nebraska special session on taxes, some ideas to raise millions in revenue get little attention

State Sen. Terrell McKinney works on the legislative floor of the Nebraska State Capitol during the 108th Legislature 1st Special Session Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 7:10 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 7:12 pm.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers began debate Tuesday on a special session bill to ease soaring property taxes, largely through mid-year budget cuts, caps on spending and shifts to sales and special taxes. But likely to be left on the cutting room floor are several bills designed to bring in millions of dollars a year in new revenue.

Among the new revenue measures are proposals to legalize marijuana and expand online gambling. Another would free up an estimated $25 million a year by allowing early parole for people who are incarcerated and meet certain criteria, as well as encouraging judges to offer alternatives to jail for some offenders — moves that would ease prison overcrowding and lower the state’s cost of feeding and caring for people in prison.

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen called the summer special session after the Legislature failed to pass his proposed plan to cut property taxes by an average of 40% during the regular session earlier this year.

Soaring housing and land prices in recent years have led to ballooning property tax bills for homeowners and farmers alike. Nearly all lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature agree that ever-increasing property tax bills are forcing some people, including young and older people on fixed incomes, out of homeownership.

But they disagree on how to fix the problem. Democrats accuse Pillen and his allies of trying to ease property taxes on the backs of poor people, while some hardline conservatives object to any tax increase without significant cuts to spending.

Democratic Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced the bill intended to ease prison overcrowding and costs, which has not advanced from committee.

McKinney and fellow Democrat Justin Wayne have also proposed bills that would legalize marijuana use and regulate its production and distribution.

“That could bring in potentially $150 million,” McKinney said Tuesday. “Y’all don’t want to entertain that conversation, which is wild to me if we’re coming here and you guys are saying to put everything on the table.”

The question of legalizing marijuana could appear on the November ballot after a petition effort turned in nearly 115,000 signatures to state election officials in July — more than the 87,000 or so needed. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is in the process of verifying the signatures.

A plan by Democratic Sen. Eliot Bostar would put on the November ballot a proposal to allow online sports gambling. The General Affairs Committee advanced for debate of the full Legislature but without a companion bill that would adjust ballot language deadlines to allow it to make the ballot. Bostar estimates the proposal could bring in more than $30 million a year in tax revenue.

Wayne, who supports the expanded gambling bill, said Nebraska is losing out on revenue that state residents already spend on online sports betting by simply crossing the border into neighboring states that allow it. That happened during the most recent College World Series held in Omaha, just west of Iowa, which allows online sports betting, he said.

“They literally drove over to Carter Lake, (Iowa), if they were in a car, and if they weren’t, they walked over to the Bob Kerrey bridge, got on their phone and made a bet,” Wayne said. “All that revenue is gone.”

The plan backed by Pillen, which remained in flux Tuesday, calls for dozens of goods and services currently exempt to be subject to the state’s 5.5% sales tax. That includes such things as pet grooming and veterinary care, real estate transactions, lawn mowing and landscaping, taxi and other transportation services, moving and storage. Many agriculture services and purchases — including machinery, chemicals, seeds, irrigation, and grooming and veterinary care for livestock — remain exempt.

Pillen’s plan would also issue several so-called sin taxes on purchases of candy, soda, cigarettes and vaping items, CBD products and alcohol. It would also cap the amount public schools and city and county governments could collect in property taxes.

Lawmakers expected to debate a version of the governor’s proposal throughout the week.

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

6h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

6h ago

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.
2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos