Japan’s Kishida tells his ruling party he will not run in its September leadership vote, NHK says

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, June 21, 2024. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 10:12 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has notified his governing party executives that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, meaning Japan will have a new prime minister, Japan’s NHK public television and other media reported.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.

His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.

Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.

