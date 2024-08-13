Jasper council told wildfire caused $283 million in lost property value

JASPER, ALBERTA, CANADA — The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.

The town also reports that while 358 structures were destroyed, mostly businesses and homes, the total number of housing units lost is about 800.

The figures were delivered to councillors by chief administrative officer Bill Given at a virtual meeting Tuesday.

Given said the numbers get even more daunting as the town moves forward with rebuilding because the lost structures equate to a $2.2-million loss in annual property tax revenue.

“That will be a reduction in our capacity just when we need it the most,” said Given.

Given said the town is applying for funding from the province and other entities to try to bridge the gap.

Councillors, meanwhile, approved motions to suspend and defer property tax and municipal utility payments.

All 5,000 Jasper residents have been out for three weeks since the July 24 fire but can return beginning Friday.

The Canadian Press