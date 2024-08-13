‘Lab-grown’ meat maker files lawsuit against Florida ban

By Kate Payne, The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A manufacturer of “lab-grown” meat has filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Florida law that bans the sale of the product, arguing the restrictions give an unconstitutional advantage to Florida farmers over out-of-state competitors.

“If some Floridians don’t like the idea of eating cultivated chicken, there’s a simple solution: Don’t eat it,” said Paul Sherman, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. regulators first signed off on the sale of what’s known as “cell-cultured” or “cell-cultivated” meat in June of 2023. Sellers say the product is a more ethical and sustainable alternative to conventionally raised chicken, beef and pork.

But lawmakers in Florida and Alabama have called cultivated meat a threat to their states’ agriculture industries and banned the sale of the product, which is made of animal cells that are fed a mix of proteins, vitamins and water and then formed into nuggets, sausages and steaks.

Asked for comment on the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to statements he made in May when he signed the state’s cultivated meat ban into law, flanked by cattle farmers.

“We stand with agriculture, we stand with the cattle ranchers, we stand with our farmers because we understand it’s important for the backbone of the state,” DeSantis said. “Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere.”

Upside Foods, the manufacturer behind the lawsuit, held a tasting party in Miami before the ban went into effect, plying guests with cultivated chicken tostadas garnished with avocado, chipotle crema and beet sprouts.

“This is delicious meat,” Upside Foods CEO and founder Uma Valeti said. “And we just fundamentally believe that people should have a choice to choose what they want to put on their plate.”

Valeti also noted that the meat his company produces is not coming from a lab but from a facility more closely resembling a brewery or a dairy processing plant.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

54m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

4h ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

22h ago

