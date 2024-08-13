Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A male in his 50s was found with a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A female was also arrested on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.