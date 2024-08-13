Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 13, 2024 10:59 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 11:24 pm.

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A male in his 50s was found with a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A female was also arrested on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

1h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

12m ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

4h ago

2 injured in Mississauga shooting
2 injured in Mississauga shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Emergency services were called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a shooting. Peel paramedics tell...

32m ago

