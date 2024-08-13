2 injured in Mississauga shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a shooting.

Peel paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio one man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another victim refused care on scene.

Officials say his injuries appear to be minor.

The shooting appears to have happened in the parking lot of an office building complex.

Peel police have not released any suspect information at this time.