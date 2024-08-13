Missouri voters could face choice between continued abortion ban and new constitutional amendment

By David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 9:38 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 9:42 am.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could have a choice this fall between a continued ban on abortions and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights until later in a woman’s pregnancy.

The secretary of state’s office faced a Tuesday deadline to determine whether an abortion-rights initiative received enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the November ballot. If so, it would take approval from a majority of voters to effectively reverse the state’s current restrictions.

Initiative supporters have expressed confidence the measure will make the ballot after submitting more than double the necessary number of signatures.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also is determining whether there are sufficient signatures to hold November elections on initiatives raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, legalizing sports betting and authorizing a casino at the popular tourist destination of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Missouri would join at least a half-dozen states voting on abortion rights during the presidential election. Arizona’s secretary of state certified an abortion-rights measure for the ballot on Monday. Measures also will go before voters in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. While not explicitly addressing abortion rights, a New York ballot measure would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” and “reproductive healthcare,” among other things.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion in 2022, sparking a state-by-state battle in legislatures and a new push to let voters decide the issue. Since the ruling, most Republican-controlled states have new abortion restrictions in effect while most Democratic-led states have measures protecting abortion access.

Abortion rights supporters have prevailed in all seven states that already have decided ballot measures since 2022: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont.

The high court’s decision overturning its Roe v. Wade precedent triggered a 2019 Missouri law to take effect prohibiting abortion “except in cases of medical emergency.” That law makes it a felony punishable by 5 to 15 years in prison to perform or induce an abortion, though a woman undergoing an abortion cannot be prosecuted.

Since then, almost no abortions have occurred in Missouri. But that doesn’t mean Missouri residents aren’t having abortions. They can still travel to out-of-state abortion clinics, including ones just across the border in Illinois and Kansas.

The Missouri ballot measure would create a right to abortion until a fetus could likely survive outside the womb without extraordinary medical measures. Fetal viability generally has been considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks into pregnancy but has shifted downward with medical advances. The ballot measure would allow abortions after fetal viability if a health care professional determines it’s necessary to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.

The number of states considering abortion ballot measures could grow. Officials in Montana and Nebraska have yet to determine whether proposed abortion-rights initiatives qualified for a November vote. Nebraska officials also are evaluating a competing constitutional amendment that would enshrine the state’s current ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

35m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

18h ago

Top Stories

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

35m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

18h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.

15h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

15h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

15h ago

2:26
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery

A group of artists and developers have partnered to turn a Toronto house set for demolition into a one-of-a kind temporary art gallery. Audra Brown with a tour through the wall-to-wall murals covering both the outside and inside of the house.

15h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

15h ago

More Videos