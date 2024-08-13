New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine

In this photo provided by the NZ Drug Foundation, a pineapple flavored candy filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine is displayed in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Shaun Hill/NZ Drug Foundation via AP)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 8:05 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 8:12 pm.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.

Auckland City Mission told reporters on Wednesday that staff had started to contact up to 400 people to track down parcels that could contain the sweets — which were solid blocks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers. New Zealand’s police have opened a criminal investigation.

The amount of methamphetamine in each candy was up to 300 times the level someone would usually take and could be lethal, according to the New Zealand Drug Foundation — a drug checking and policy organization, which first tested the candies.

Ben Birks Ang, a Foundation spokesperson, said disguising drugs as innocuous goods was a common cross-border smuggling technique and more of the candies might have been distributed throughout New Zealand.

The sweets had a high street value of NZ$ 1,000 ($608) per candy, which suggested the donation by an unknown member of the public was accidental rather than a deliberate attack, Birks Ang said.

The City Missioner, Helen Robinson, said eight families, including at least one child, had reported consuming the contaminated candies since Tuesday. No one was hospitalized and Robinson said the “revolting” taste meant most had immediately spat them out.

The charity’s food bank only accepts donations of commercially produced food in sealed packaging, Robinson said. The pineapple candies, stamped with the label of Malaysian brand Rinda, “appeared as such when they were donated”, arriving in a retail-sized bag, she added.

Auckland City Mission was alerted Tuesday by a food bank client who reported “funny-tasting” candy. Staff tasted some of the remaining candies and immediately contacted the authorities.

The candies had been donated sometime in the past six weeks, Robinson said. It was not clear how many had been distributed in that time and how many were made of methamphetamine.

Some of those who had received the food parcels were clients of the charity’s addiction service and the news that drugs had been distributed had provoked distress.

“To say that we are devastated in an understatement,” Robinson said, adding that the food bank — which distributes parcels five days a week — was closed Wednesday.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

4h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

9h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

6h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

6h ago

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.
2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos