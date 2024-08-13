OrganiGram: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $30 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.7 million.

