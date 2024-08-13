OrganiGram: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 7:20 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 7:26 am.

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $30 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the...

16m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

17h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

16h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the...

16m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

17h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.

13h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

13h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

14h ago

2:26
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery

A group of artists and developers have partnered to turn a Toronto house set for demolition into a one-of-a kind temporary art gallery. Audra Brown with a tour through the wall-to-wall murals covering both the outside and inside of the house.

13h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

14h ago

More Videos