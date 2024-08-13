Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville.

Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was expected to visit 3821 Vandorf Side Road in Stouffville on the day she vanished, prompting police to deploy all “all available resources” to comb the sprawling property.

Mui was last seen by family members at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, when she left her home in the Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue area.

She spoke to the family at 11 a.m. but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Const. Moskaluk couldn’t say for certain if Mui actually attended the Stouffville property. “We have identified this area as one of the locations that she was due to visit on Friday,” she explained. “I can’t confirm whether she was here.”

Mui’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV, was found in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue area on Friday afternoon. (A photo of that model vehicle is below).

Moskaluk described the Stouffville property as farmland, with a house, exterior buildings, and a pond surrounded by extensive green space that is currently being thoroughly searched.

She couldn’t say if Mui was expected there as part of her job as a real estate agent.

“It was a place that she was due to visit, whether it was a (real estate) showing or not I don’t know.”

“It’s a very large area that (searchers) need to cover, they’ve got a big job to do.”

Moskaluk said there’s currently no evidence to suggest foul play, but the nature of her disappearance is suspicious. She’s now been missing for five days.

Mui is described as Chinese, five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and straight shoulder-length black hair.