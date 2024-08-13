Public spat highlights cracks in Netanyahu’s coalition as Israel braces for feared Iran attack

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Cracks are widening in a public tiff between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his moderate defense minister, the latest spat showing growing discontent with Netanyahu’s handling of the war at a sensitive time.

Israel is bracing for potential Iranian retaliation after a blast in Tehran killed Hamas’ leader — an attack blamed on Israel. And a new round of cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas is set to begin later this week.

On Monday, the Israeli media reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned Netanyahu’s “nonsense about ‘total victory’” a phrase the prime minister has frequently repeated during the 10-month-old war in Gaza.

The war, which began with a Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and left about 250 hostage in Gaza, has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians. Netanyahu has frequently been criticized, including by members of his own government, for lacking clear strategic aims, a post-war plan for Gaza, or even a specific definition of what “total victory” would look like.

Gallant’s comments were apparently made during a closed-door hearing before an Israeli parliamentary committee and leaked to the media.

Netanyahu struck back, saying Gallant should have criticized Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar instead.

“When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage release deal,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Gallant attempted to ease tensions by responding that his priority was to “protect the citizens of Israel and to harm our enemies.”

Gallant, who is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, raised the prime minister’s ire last year by publicly opposing his controversial push for changes to Israel’s judiciary. When Netanyahu attempted to fire Gallant, mass protests erupted, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets in the middle of the night.

An Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media said that Netanyahu is not considering firing Gallant at the current time.

Gallant is one of the few moderate voices left in Netanyahu’s government following the departure of centrist Benny Gantz, who left the unity coalition earlier this year.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the...

15m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

17h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

16h ago

