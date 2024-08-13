Rail companies start to halt certain shipments as lockout threat looms

The country's two main railways are starting to block shipments of hazardous goods ahead of a potential strike or lockout next week. CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 10:29 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 10:58 am.

The country’s two main railways are starting to block shipments ahead of a possible strike or lockout next week.

Canadian National Railway Co. says in an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press that the company has begun to embargo some hazardous goods from the U.S. in anticipation of a work stoppage.

CN says it plans to bar more commodities this week if no agreement with workers is reached.

On Friday, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. said it will temporarily ban traffic of dangerous materials to ensure none wind up stranded on the tracks in the event of job action.

The two railways warned last week they will lock out some 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers on Aug. 22 unless they find common ground on new contracts after negotiations stalled over scheduling and wages.

Shippers and producers say a work stoppage would snarl the country’s supply chain, halting freight traffic and disrupting industries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

13m ago

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

2h ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

20h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

0m ago

Top Stories

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

13m ago

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

2h ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

20h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

16h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

17h ago

2:26
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery
Artists turn a Toronto home set for demolition into an immersive gallery

A group of artists and developers have partnered to turn a Toronto house set for demolition into a one-of-a kind temporary art gallery. Audra Brown with a tour through the wall-to-wall murals covering both the outside and inside of the house.

16h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

17h ago

2:36
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale

Parking lots in Kensington Market and Parkdale will soon be transformed into affordable rental units as the city breaks ground on its rapid housing initiative. Shauna Hunt reports.

1h ago

More Videos