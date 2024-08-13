San Francisco prosecutors charge 26 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked Golden Gate Bridge

Posted August 13, 2024 3:12 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors have charged 26 protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge for hours in April to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

The protest on April 15 was one of many held by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked roadways around the country, causing traffic jams and temporarily shutting down travel into some of the nation’s most heavily used airports.

The protesters were charged with felony conspiracy, false imprisonment, trespassing to interfere with a business, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, refusal to disperse at a riot, and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Traffic snarled for hours after demonstrators blocked lanes with vehicles, shutting down all vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. The demonstration was part of coordinated protests across the country to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to military aid to Israel.

Prosecutors said the protest trapped hundreds of motorists on the bridge “who had no choice but to remain imprisoned on the freeway for several hours.”

“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech can not compromise public safety,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “The demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge caused a level of safety risk, including extreme threats to the health and welfare of those trapped, that we as a society cannot ignore or allow.”

The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office said it anticipates it will represent some of those charged and asked that the charges be dropped. The office said Jenkins “went fishing on Twitter for complaints about the protest even though no one was injured and the California Highway Patrol cleared the roadway with no resistance from protesters.”

“The protestors are opposing American tax dollars being used to fund ongoing attacks on the people in Gaza, which the International Criminal Court has deemed crimes against humanity,” San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju said. “Our attorneys intend to vehemently defend any individuals we are appointed to represent.”

In March, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office dropped criminal charges against 78 protesters who blocked traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours in November to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, prosecutors said. The demonstrators were instead ordered to do five hours of community service and pay restitution.

The Nov. 16 protest came as San Francisco was hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Protesters calling for a cease-fire have also blocked major roadways in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

52m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

4h ago

18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot
18-year-old from Etobicoke charged with impaired driving, found asleep in OPP parking lot

An 18-year-old male from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters. OPP...

22h ago

