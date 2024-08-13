Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

mpox virus
An illustration depicting the mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 13, 2024 11:03 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 11:14 am.

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city’s public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from June to July, stemming from what the public health unit called major events and festivals in the city.

In a news release, TPH said that as of July 31, a total of 93 cases have been confirmed in 2024 compared to 21 confirmed cases reported for the same period last year.

“While mpox cases have been reported across the city, TPH recorded a higher concentration of cases in residents in the downtown core,” read the release.

“In response to this spike in reported cases, TPH is working with community partners to increase awareness of the risk of getting mpox, improve access to vaccination and vaccinate eligible residents.”

Related:

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the mpox virus. It belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but is generally less severe.

Symptoms often include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as body aches and fatigue. The rash typically starts on the face and then spreads to other body parts, often progressing through various stages before scabbing over.

TPH says two vaccine doses are recommended

TPH said mpox had primarily spread between people who have had close/intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus – with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected.

Travel is not a significant factor among current cases, TPH noted.

The public health unit is reminding at-risk residents to vaccinate against mpox as the virus spreads in Toronto and other international areas. Two doses of the vaccine offer the best protection, TPH said, adding that the second dose be taken 28 days after the first.

“ If a resident has already received a smallpox vaccine in the past, they should still get vaccinated for mpox as they may not be protected,” read the news release.

Mpox can vary in severity, and while many cases are mild, some can be more severe, particularly in those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.

You can book an appointment through the TPH booking system here.

