Tropical Storm Ernesto drenches northeast Caribbean and takes aim at Puerto Rico

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:30 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean and moving west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

By Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 7:42 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto battered the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday as it took aim at Puerto Rico, where officials shuttered schools and government agencies.

The storm was located some 350 miles (565 kilometers) east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tuesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west at 20 mph (31 kph).

“It’s not a hurricane, but it will bring heavy rains regardless,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said as he urged people to seek shelter by early Tuesday evening.

He activated the National Guard as crews across the island visited flood-prone areas and elderly residents as part of last-minute preparations.

Forecasters have warned of widespread flooding and possible landslides, with six to eight inches of rain forecast for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas. Tropical storm warnings were in place for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts and St. Maarten.

The National Hurricane Center said Ernesto is forecast to move over or near Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday evening.

Officials in Puerto Rico warned of widespread power outages given the U.S. territory’s crumbling electric grid, which crews are still repairing after Hurricane Maria razed it in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.

Outages also were a concerned in the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands for similar reasons, with blackouts reported on St. Thomas and St. John on Monday ahead of the storm.

“Don’t sleep on this,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., whose administration announced early Tuesday that it was closing all schools.

Early Tuesday, Ernesto drenched the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, where officials closed several main roads and urged people to stay indoors as they warned that the quality of potable water would be affected for several days.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Thursday over open waters on a path toward Bermuda.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecasted 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the...

17m ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

17h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack are back in court

Another court appearance has been scheduled for the father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa...

1h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

16h ago

