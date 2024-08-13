Turkey says Ethiopia and Somalia have made ‘notable progress’ in talks to settle dispute

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 11:56 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Ethiopia and Somalia have made “notable progress” in efforts to settle a dispute sparked by Ethiopia’s deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, Turkey’s foreign minister said Tuesday.

Hakan Fidan made the comments at the end of a second round of talks between the foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia that are being mediated by Turkey.

“I am pleased to announce that the number and extent of issues we discussed, has increased significantly, compared to the first round. We were able to focus on the details and technicalities of concrete steps,” Fidan said in a video message recorded at his ministry. “We believe that a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach.”

Flanked by his counterparts from Ethiopia and Somalia, Fidan added that a third round of talks would be held on Sept. 17.

Tensions between the two African countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under the disputed deal, Somaliland would lease a 20-kilometer (12-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base. With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence. Somalia has said it’s prepared to go to war over it as it considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Fidan, who has held meetings with his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Atske Selassie, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi since Monday, did not provide details on the discussions.

However, last week he told reporters that he had proposed an arrangement that would ensure Ethiopia’s sea access via Somalia. In return, Ethiopia would acknowledge Somalia’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty, he said.

In the video, Selassie thanked Turkey for its mediation and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s wish to “secure dependable access to and from the sea.”

“We look forward to having continued engagement that will ultimately help us resolve current differences and restore normal relations,” he said.

Fiqi said progress was made in the latest round of talks, and expressed hope that the momentum will result in a solution.

“Somalia remains committed to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity,” he said.

A first round of talks was also held in the Turkish capital in July.

Turkey has forged close ties with Somalia, and recently signed deals toward cooperation in defense and oil and gas exploration. It also has economic and trade ties with Ethiopia.

